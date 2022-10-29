The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Next week’s SmackDown episode was taped due to the crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on November 5.

You can click here for full spoilers from tonight's taping to air next Friday. Below is a non-spoiler match listing:

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener

* LA Knight vs. Ricochet

* Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

* Braun Strowman vs. 5 local enhancement wrestlers

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Rey Mysterio in the main event

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Ridge Holland and Butch, MVP, others

