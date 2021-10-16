WWE taped several matches for the 2021 Tribute to The Troops on Friday night after SmackDown at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The special is scheduled to air Sunday, November 14 on FOX. Air times will differ depending on your local market due to NFL coverage.

WWE brought Lilian Garcia back to perform the National Anthem before the taping. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard raised the flags during Lilian’s performance. Commentary for TTTT 2021 was done by Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.

The following matches were taped for the Troops Tribute:

* Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan

* WWE Champion Big E vs. Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match

You can click here for full spoilers and photos from the TTTT taping.

There’s no word on if WWE plans to tape more matches at Monday’s RAW taping, but we will keep you updated.

