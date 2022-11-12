WWE taped the 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN after the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX went off the air.

There’s no word yet on when the 2022 Tribute to The Troops will air, but Michael Cole confirmed on SmackDown commentary that the special will air in December.

You can click here for spoilers from tonight’s TTTT tapings in Indianapolis. Below is the non-spoiler match listing for the special:

* Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight

* Emma and Tamina Snuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

This year’s Tribute to The Troops event will feature just 3 bouts, which is what they did in 2020 and 2021. The show has had between 4 and 10 matches in previous years, except for the 2 matches in 2008 and the 3 matches in 2009.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on the 2022 WWE Tribute to The Troops.

