The February 18 WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX was taped on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. WWE taped the episode a week early because they will be traveling to Saudi Arabia.

You can click here for full spoilers from Friday’s taping. Below is a non-spoiler match and segment listing:

* Face-off segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

* Ricochet vs. Sheamus

* Sami Zayn vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the title on the line

* Ivar vs. SmackDown Tag team Champion Jimmy Uso

* Promo segment featuring Drew McIntyre with Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin

* Video promos aired for Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg and the Elimination Chamber

* Elimination Chamber contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.