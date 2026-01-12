Nor Diana is set to take a major step forward in her wrestling career this week, as she has been confirmed for an upcoming WWE tryout in Orlando, Florida. Known on the independent circuit as “Phoenix,” the 26-year-old has steadily built momentum over nearly a decade in the ring and now finds herself on WWE’s radar at a time when the company continues to scout heavily for emerging women’s talent. She joins a growing list of names testing their luck at the tryout, including former TNA Wrestling standout Bhupinder Gujjar.

Diana’s résumé reflects both experience and high-level exposure. She is a graduate of Bayley’s “Lodestone” training camp, an initiative designed to elevate independent women wrestlers, and has spent nine years sharpening her craft across multiple promotions. In late 2025, she shared the ring with Mercedes Moné at a House of Glory event, where she dropped the APAC Women’s Championship. With her background, age, and recent high-profile matches, “Phoenix” enters the tryout positioned as more than just a prospect, she’s a seasoned competitor ready for the next level.