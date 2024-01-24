The lineup for the first WWE NXT premium live event of 2024 continued to take shape on Tuesday night.

During the NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. this week, Dragon Lee defeated Scrypts in singles action.

After the match, which NXT North American Champion Oba Femi watched up-close-and-personal in the arena, the new title-holder got on the microphone and responded to Dragon Lee’s challenge from last week.

Femi told Lee that they are on for their NXT North American Championship showdown at the upcoming WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE.

Previously announced for the NXT PLE on 2/4 in Clarksville, TN. is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as the finals of the 2024 Dusty Classic Tournament.

Make sure to join us here on 2/4 for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 results coverage.