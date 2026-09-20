NORTH Wrestling’s Thunderstruck 4 is listed for Saturday, October 24, at the Walker Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The promotion’s official calendar identifies the event as NCL.72. Its ticket listing sets a 6 p.m. local start for the wrestling, with doors opening at 4 p.m. and a meet-and-greet scheduled for 5 p.m.

The show is open to all ages and is expected to finish at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Fans planning their visit should use the Walker Dome on Wharrier Street, Newcastle, NE6 3BR.

Tickets are available through the promotion’s official ticketing page, which notes that the card and advertised talent are subject to change.

Sources: NORTH’s Thunderstruck 4 event page; official ticket listing.