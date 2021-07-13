Northeast Wrestling (NEW) announced yesterday that AEW superstar Cody Rhodes would be making his return to the indie federation at their August 14th event from Poughkeepsie New York.

The American Nightmare would later comment on his return to NEW by writing, “When I set out to change everything in 2015…NEW and NEW fans were the first stop on the road…and they bet on me…with me! LOVE them. Very thrilled to be seeing you all on August 14th!”

Check out the announcement and Rhodes’ response below.