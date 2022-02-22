Bobby Lashley is reportedly undergoing testing on his shoulder today.

Lashley is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to visit with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley is getting his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center.

There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we will keep you updated. We should know more on what happened with doctors later this week.

As noted, Lashley was pulled from the WWE Elimination Chamber main event on Saturday as they did an injury angle that saw Seth Rollins throw Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was removed from the match, which led to Brock Lesnar winning the match to become the new WWE Champion. It was then reported on Sunday, by former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide, that Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble match with Lesnar, and that he’s expected to be out for 4 months due to shoulder surgery, likely keeping him off the WrestleMania 38 card.

WWE announced after Elimination Chamber on Saturday that Lashley had entered concussion protocol and was traveling back from Saudi Arabia to the United States, under medical supervision, to undergo additional evaluation. The concussion appears to be just a part of the storyline as Lashley is really dealing with a shoulder injury.

Lashley has been quiet since the the injury angle in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. He took to Twitter and Instagram to post a photo from the Elimination Chamber event, and simply wrote, “…….”

Stay tuned for more on Lashley. You can see his related posts below:

