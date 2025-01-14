Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW in San Jose, CA was an official sellout with over 14,000 fans in attendance.

Speaking of RAW, the show ran a little over 2 1/2 hours this week. As we’ve been reporting here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, the show will have some flexibility from week to week depending on the creative plans.

It is said that WWE management was very happy with how well received Penta was.

Following the show, Rey Mysterio was interviewed and praised his good friend. He said,

“I’ve known Penta for quite some time now, and I’ve always envisioned Penta’s true home to be WWE. Well, he just went out there and proved to me and the whole world why he’s here.”

There was no post-show following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, so it appears that was only a one-time thing for the premiere episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Some special Bayley San Jose t-shirts were being sold at Monday’s TV tapings. Bayley lives in the San Jose area.

And finally, Lyra Valkerie captured the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship on this week’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

Following the match, Triple H took to Twitter to congratulate Valkerie.

