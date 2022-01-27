WWE Legend The Undertaker is already in St. Louis for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Taker and Michelle McCool arrived in St. Louis with their family earlier today, according to PWInsider.

As we’ve noted, Taker was scheduled to be at The Rumble as McCool is competing in Saturday’s 30-Woman Rumble Match, but it’s also believed that The Dead Man may do some filming for WWE projects this weekend. There is still no word on if he might appear at the event.

You can click here for McCool’s earlier comments on training with her husband for The Rumble.

