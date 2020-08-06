Note On Top AEW Star Having Heat Over Dynamite Segment

According to Dave Meltzer and The Wrestling Observer, Sammy Guevera received some heat backstage following his angle with Matt Hardy. During the angle, Sammy busted Hardy’s head open when he threw a chair at him. The cut required double digit stitches to close.

According to WON, Sammy was not supposed to throw the chair at Hardy’s head with full force in the manner that he did. Meltzer described the heat as a “stern talking to” and it is unclear at this time whether additional punishment will be handed out.

Credit: WON.