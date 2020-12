– Ringside Collectibles released this video of AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes taking his first look at the AEW Blood Brothers Exclusive 2-Pack from Jazwares. The Ringside Collectibles exclusive features Cody and Dustin Rhodes action figures, commemorating their match from the 2019 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

– Cody tweeted a good luck message to the AEW stars booked for Wednesday’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite on TNT, attaching posters of himself, Kenny Omega, Leyla Hirsch and Frankie Kazarian. The “Road To” special for the episode will be released tonight at 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel.

Matches announced for Wednesday include Omega vs. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Hirsch vs. Britt Baker, Cody and TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs, Kazarian vs. Chris Jericho, and the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal.

Good luck to all the competitors competing on such a special show – Wednesday 8/7c on @tntdrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/JLdxqBOrQb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) November 30, 2020

The Road to Winter is Coming has begun!⁠

Watch this new episode of 'Road to' TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel at 7e/6c ➡️ https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/Qc2ctfAQUH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 30, 2020

