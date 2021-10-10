Fightful Select has released several notes and updates following last night’s GCW Fight Club pay per view special. Check out the highlights below.

-Several wrestlers backstage became visibly emotional when watching the vignette of GCW’s upcoming show from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom. You can watch here if you missed it.

-Chelsea Green is planned for future GCW events after her cameo during Matt Cardona’s matchup.

-Marko Stunt got a little banged up after his matchup but the publication confirms that he is doing okay.

-Sick Nick Mondo was present at the show.

-GCW was very tight lipped about the Hammerstein Ballroom announcement.