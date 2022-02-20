PW Insider has released several notes on last night’s IMPACT No Surrender event. Check them out below.

-Backstage morale is reportedly high as many thought the show was solid from start to finish.

-Scott D’Amore made a speech to the crowd shortly after the Matt Cardona and Jordynne Grace Digital Media championship match. D’Amore told the fans that because the bout ended in a DQ they could all attend today’s tapings for free. If they were already attending they could get a voucher for discounted merchandise.

-The aforementioned tapings, which will air on the promotion’s home network of AXS, will be taking place in New Orleans.