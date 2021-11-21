PW Insider released a series of notes on IMPACT Wrestling following last night’s Turning Point special from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. Check it out below.

-IMPACT actually had to turn some fans away at last night’s event, which was a sellout. There are still tickets available for today and tomorrow’s television tapings.

-As reported earlier this morning Jonah (fka as Bronson Reed in WWE NXT) debuted on last night’s show. Plans are for him to receive a sizable push with the promotion.

-IMPACT’s Throwback Throwdown II PPV in Louisville Kentucky will be a live presentation, with the report stating that they expect TV tapings to place in Kentucky afterwards.