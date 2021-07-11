PW Insider has released the following notes from last night’s Battle Riot III tapings:

-Cesar Duran (fka Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground) will be MLW’s on-screen matchmaker going forward.

-The singles-contest between Aramis and Arez reportedly tore the house down, with many in attendance and backstage considering it the match of the night.

-Puerto Rican legend Savio Vega pulled double-duty in the Battle Riot matchup, where he worked as himself and later appeared under the Kwang gimmick. As Kwang he blew blue mist into the Meanie’s face and attacked everyone in sight with nunchucks.

-Former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor had a busy night as well. He took on Alexander Hammerstone in a singles match, worked ringside for the Bunkhouse Brawl that opened the show, appeared in Battle Riot and dressed as LA Park in Battle Riot to swerve the fans.