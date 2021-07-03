Prior to his passing pro-wrestling legend Del Wilkes, better known as The Patriot, spoke with Fightful for a tell-all interview about his prestigious career. Fightful Select has released the following notes from the interview, which you can check out below.

-Says he left WCW in 1995 and returned to Japan because he could see the writing on the wall with Hulk Hogan and all of his friends getting the spotlight.

-Wilkes told the publication he never officially hand a contract with All Japan Pro Wrestling, but threw heavy praise to Giant Baba.

-How he was courted by WWF, but was not told exact details as to what he would be doing. Says he signed a three-year deal that he knew he’d never be able to physically get through.

-Talks about working with Bret Hart, and how Hart never had a problem losing to him. He also mentions that Vader was not the same man in WWF that he was earlier in his career.

-Says Tom Brandi outright stole his gimmick, and how he really wanted to punch him in the face because of it. This led to massive confusion from promoters who booked Brandi but thought they were getting Wilkes. They have not spoke since the WWF days.