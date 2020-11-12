The following are notes from tonight’s taping of AEW Dynamite on TNT. The show took place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, which has been the promotion’s home-base since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Fans in the arena noticed several more cameras were at ringside than usual.

-Most of the talent have been in Jacksonville since last week.

-There was a significant amount of rainfall that fell into the ring during tonight’s show.

-During a commercial break President Tony Khan came out to address the live crowd, telling them to hang until the end of the show and promising a “good ending.” The show would close with PAC making his return.

