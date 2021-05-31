Following last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay per view several talents, including company president Tony Khan participated in the post-show media scrum with the pro-wrestling press. Below are highlights of Khan’s comments courtesy of famed journalist Jon Alba.

-Khan says that he reached out to NJPW and asked if it was okay that he cut a promo on WWE President Nick Khan. They got back to him and said yes. He adds that they plan on working together more in the future.

-Head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer appeared in last night’s Stadium Stampede main event. Khan says that he asked Meyer to participate and that Meyer was “very down.”

-Khan shouts out Brodie Lee, and calls Double or Nothing the most emotional show he’s produced behind Brodie’s memorial show. He ends by stating that he wishes Lee was still here.

-Khan massively puts over Orange Cassidy, calling him one of the best wrestlers in the world, and gives him massive credit for his character building during the pandemic. Says the plan was always to slow build him up.

-Khan is very excited to have Mark Henry apart of the team, adding that they are good friends and he knows that Henry will be a benefit behind the scenes.

-Khan teases that one of AEW’s tops stars will also join the Rampage commentary team. That is expected to be announced soon.

-Khan admits that he was upset over the Willie Urbina incident and once he found out about his mocking of Hikaru Shida he took action immediately.

-As for Lio Rush, who debuted during the Casino Battle Royale, they are currently on a handshake deal, as Rush still wants to work for NJPW and other indies. No official pen to paper.

-Khan says that Stadium Stampede will come back again “at some point.”