On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio lead journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about All Elite Wrestling’s drug-testing policy, a conversation that hasn’t really been touched on in the promotion’s two-year existence.

The report states that AEW talents do have something in their contracts about being drug-tested, but Meltzer reveals that it does not seem that anyone has officially been tested as of yet. One star who is specifically pointed out is FTW champion Brian Cage, who regularly jokes about his impressive physique on programming. On Cage Metlzer said the following:

“One person in particular named Brian Cage who people even write jokes about on their own show. So I guess if they write jokes about it I can mention his name since they freakin’ talk about him and needles and everything, but whatever.”

WWE on the other hand has a very strict drug testing policy, and even has an entire page on their website dedicated to breaking down the details of said policy. The general section of that page reads, “The “non-medical use” and associated abuse of prescription medications and performance enhancing drugs, as well as the use, possession and/or distribution of illegal drugs, by WWE Talent are unacceptable and prohibited by this Policy, as is the use of masking agents or diuretics taken to conceal or obscure the use of prohibited drugs.”