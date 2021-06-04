Last Sunday AEW presented their Double or Nothing pay per view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida, the promotion’s first show with a full capacity audience since last March prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has released the following notes on the event, which you can check out in the highlights below.

-The numbers right now indicate that this was AEW’s second-highest bough pay per view ever just behind this past February’s Revolution show. The number is up significantly from last year’s Double or Nothing with an estimated 160,000 buys.

-There were over 50,000 Google searches for Double or Nothing, which meant that the show actually charted on the top searches for the day. This was still below the 200,000 searches that Revolution did in February, and much lower for most “B” WWE pay per views.

-The attendance at Daily’s Place was 5,200 fans, with 4,700 paid. This brought AEW in a live gate over roughly $300,000. They were 300 fans short of a complete sellout.