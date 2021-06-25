The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the following updates on AEW’s tickets sales for future episodes of Dynamite on TNT.

-Tomorrow’s Saturday Night Dynamite, which features Kenny Omega defending the world title against Jungle Boy, has sold around 950 tickets with a limited setup for attendance.

-The Wednesday June 30th Dynamite has not been selling as well, but AEW is expected to begin promoting it as the last one from Daily’s Place as the company plans on returning to the road.

-The Wednesday July 2nd show in Miami is at around 2,600 tickets sold, which is a minor increase from the last time the number was reported. More tickets had gone on sale due to fewer COVID-19 restrictions but capacity is about 4,664 so they are not close to selling out.

-The July 14th Dynamite from Cedar Rapids Texas will most likely sell out as there are only a couple hundred tickets left with 4,150 already sold.

-The July 28th Dynamite from North Carolina has sold around 3,900 tickets.