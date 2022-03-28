There continues to be a lot of speculation on Cody Rhodes and his WWE return as we get closer to WrestleMania 38 and the rumored match against Seth Rollins.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Rhodes was not on the internal script for tonight’s RAW, at least as of Sunday night. However, WWE is expected to continue with the Rhodes teasers.

It was also noted that as of late last week, Rhodes was scheduled to fly into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky today, and was set to be in that area this week. Tonight’s RAW is in Pittsburgh, which is a 4.5 hour drive from Cincinnati, and there are no direct commercial flights between the two cities today, but WWE could always fly him in with the company jet.

WWE still has Rhodes internally listed for the RAW After WrestleMania 38 next Monday.

Furthermore, we noted earlier today, via Wrestling Observer Radio, how WWE wants to keep Rhodes away until WrestleMania to have him return as a surprise like they did with The Hardys at WrestleMania 33. That report also noted that WWE has everything in place for Rhodes’ return, including graphics and potential segments.

WWE did a social media storyline over the weekend where Rollins was called on by WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to meet at his office this morning, to discuss his WrestleMania situation. The follow-up to that angle will be on tonight’s RAW and while there’s no word on exactly how WWE will announce Rhodes vs. Rollins, that will be one of the focal points of tonight’s go-home episode.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage later tonight at 8pm ET.

