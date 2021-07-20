There has been no internal discussion about Daniel Bryan possibly returning to WWE as of late.

It was noted today by PWInsider that Bryan is also not listed on the internal WWE roster. There are some people within WWE who take this as Bryan is signing or will eventually sign with AEW, but there is no confirmation that this is true. The WWE website still has Bryan listed on the Alumni roster.

What can be confirmed is that Bryan was not a part of a recent list of talent plans for licensing and merchandising for 2021-2022 that was put together by the company for internal use. Furthermore, Bryan is not scheduled for any future Mattel action figure releases.

There was some fan speculation on Bryan possibly returning to WWE last month after he was name-dropped on SmackDown, but that was just for the build to the Money In the Bank match between WWE Hall of Famer Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, not a sign that he was returning.

Bryan’s future has been up in the air since losing the Career vs. Title match to Reigns on the April 30 SmackDown. His contract reportedly expired at that time, and while at one point he was expected to remain with WWE in some capacity, there has been no update on his status.

Bryan’s Twitter handle is still @WWEDanielBryan but he has not been active on any social media, with his last tweet coming on February 10, and his last Instagram post coming on April 22.

Stay tuned for more on Bryan’s status and future.

