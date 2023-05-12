Last week’s AEW Rampage was headlined by The Firm Deletion Match, the latest cinematic bout that saw The Hardys, FTW Champion Hook and Isiah Kassidy defeat The Firm’s Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Ethan Page and Lee Moriarty. The 20-minute Extended Cut can be seen below.

Veteran pro wrestler Marty Garner (aka Cham Pain, Puck Dupp) recently appeared on “In The Weeds” and talked about filming the match. Garner served as one of the referees for the match, along with Caprice Coleman.

Garner noted that he lives six miles from Matt’s Hardy Compound, so it was convenient for him to help with the match. A phone call was made and that’s how he got the gig. Garner noted that he showed up for filming on Thursday, April 26, at 5:15pm ET, and left at 3:45am. He confirmed that Hardy provided food and snacks, but none of North Carolina’s famous Bojangles fried chicken.

Garner said he’s kept up with Hardy and his storyline in AEW, so he was familiar with what’s going on. He’s also stayed in conversation with Coleman, who was the first trainee at OMEGA Wrestling years back.

Garner also said Page and Bill praised his punches from the Deletion taping. He added, “I told them, ‘Tell Tony Khan!'”

