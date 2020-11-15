On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown Liv Morgan won a Fatal-Four way matchup to earn a spot on the blue-brand’s SmackDown team for the upcoming Survivor Series pay per view. This was the same bout that saw a debuting Chelsea Green break her wrist, with early reports stating that Green was supposed to win, but the finish was changed due to the injury.

According to Ringside News, the original plan was for Morgan to win the match, but the show was re-written with Green slotted to pick up the victory. When Green’s injury occurred they called for Morgan to go over, which explains the noticeable confusion from all parties.

Green has since revealed that she underwent successful surgery to repair the damages to her wrist.