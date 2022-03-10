A new report from Fightful Select notes that some of the former ROH stars who are now in Impact Wrestling’s Honor No More stable, have not signed with Impact yet.

There was talk of some of the wrestlers still being technically under contract when they came to Impact. Matt Taven was one of the rumored names, but nothing has been confirmed yet, and the same goes with Mike Bennett. PCO was signed by Impact a few months ago, but his ROH deal was already up at the end of November. Vincent’s ROH deal was also one of the last ones to expire.

Many of the ROH deals expired on December 31 when the company went on hiatus, but several extended well past that point, including Sledge (until February 28) and Ian Riccaboni (until March 31). EC3’s ROH deal also expired.

It’s been confirmed that ROH PR rep Marc Kruskol is also finishing up with the company soon. Kruskol will be done on April 10 as he was let go by the new ROH regime.

There’s still no word on who will be kept or brought back to ROH when AEW fully takes over, but we will keep you updated.

