AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will look to go 54-0 this Wednesday when she defends her title in an Open Challenge on AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada. Cargill has said she wants to defend the strap against a Canadian.

There are several rumored Canadian names who could answer the challenge from Cargill, according to Fightful Select. Those names are LuFisto, Jody Threat, The Bunny, Nicole Matthews, Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Rosemary, plus AAA Reina de Reinas, Impact Knockouts World Tag Team & MLW World Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie.

Rosemary remains under contract to Impact but can take select outside bookings, but it’s unlikely that this includes AEW dates without proper clearance. The Bunny is currently on the shelf with an unknown injury suffered . Threat is still a free agent, based in Ontario, and she wrestled in Winnipeg as recent as last week. Matthews is still based out of Vancouver, but has been traveling to work in the United States more as of late.

The veteran LuFisto had interest in joining AEW, and there were some informal talks about possibly bringing her in as a coach, but there was never a follow-up. She ended up working a six-woman match for Elevation at the tapings she went to on April 6, 2022 in Boston, teaming with The Bunny and Emi Sakura for a loss to Anna Jay, Ruby Soho and Skye Blue. As of this past Thursday, LuFisto was not the planned opponent for Cargill.

Valkyrie is currently working for multiple promotions as a free agent. She has committed to some MLW dates through next month, but she is able to appear on AEW Dynamite if they wanted to bring her in.

Cargill tweeted on the Open Challenge and wrote, “STEP UP [smiling face with horns]. I need a REAL challenge RIGHT?!”

Below is the current line-up for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Ontario, Canada, along with Cargill’s full tweet:

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will defend in an Open Challenge

* QT Marshall debuts episode 1 of QTV (QualityTV) with AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs as the guest

* The Outcasts (Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho) will speak

* Stu Grayson, Evil Uno and Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli

* A Re-Bar Mitzvah segment for AEW World Champion MJF

* Orange Cassidy defends the AEW International Title against Jeff Jarrett as the title is re-branded from the AEW All-Atlantic Title

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) defend against The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) and The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara)

STEP UP 😈. I need a REAL challenge RIGHT?! https://t.co/n9C65itOwf — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 12, 2023

