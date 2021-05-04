As noted, last week’s WWE NXT episode featured a MMA-themed vignette for a new program or stable called The Diamond Mine.

There is still no word on what The Diamond Mine is, but Fightful Select reports that details behind the teaser promo and what it’s for are being played close to the vest within the company. We should know more about the program after tonight’s NXT show.

There was some social media fan speculation that the “diamond” themes were included to tease Tessa Blanchard coming to NXT as she has used similar imagery in the past. WWE sources have confirmed that the promo was not done to tease Blanchard joining the company. One WWE source did not want fans expecting Tessa to be involved with the promo, but understood how the misconception could happen. Again, this promo was not done for Blanchard.

Stay tuned for more on The Diamond Mine in NXT. Below is the vignette that aired last week:

