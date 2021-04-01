There had been some speculation on WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” taking place in Tampa with the rest of the WrestleMania 37 Week events but that is not the case as it will be held from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As far as the Takeover crowd goes, the plan is to allow limited fans as they have been doing with regular NXT TV episodes as of late, according to Fightful Select. Fans attending the show will be subject to free COVID-19 testing ahead of the show.

WWE is filming Takeover over two nights instead of taping Night One and Night Two at once.

You can click here for full details on the strict WrestleMania 37 COVID-19 protocols, which includes waivers and more.

