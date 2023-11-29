The viewership numbers are in for the November 27th edition of WWE Raw.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1,884,000 viewers on average, an increase of 29% compared to the November 20th episode, which had 1,459,000 viewers. Raw scored a rating of 0.65 in the always important 18-49 demographic, a 34% rise from last Monday’s 0.49.

The episode featured CM Punk, who appeared on Raw for the first time in ten years following his shocking return at Survivor Series. It also featured Randy Orton, who wrestled his first television matchup in over a year after also returning at Survivor Series.

The NFL was once again WWE’s biggest competition on this night, but this was Raw’s highest total viewership since August.

