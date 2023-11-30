The viewership numbers are in for the November 28th edition of WWE NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the episode drew 659,000 average viewers, a small increase from the November 21st edition, which pulled in 622,000 viewers. They scored a rating of 0.18 in the always important 18-49 demographic, a small drop from last Tuesday’s 0.19 key demo rating.

NXT featured a main event four-way between Johnny Gargano, Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes. Earlier in the show, The Family (Tony D & Stacks) defended the NXT tag team titles.

