FS1 aired a special edition of WWE Backstage on Saturday night to preview the Royal Rumble.

During it, WWE booked a match that saw Natalya defeat Tamina to become the #30 entry in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Here are the updated entrants in the match:

Nia Jax, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Peyton Royce, Shayna Baszler, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, 16 mystery entrants.