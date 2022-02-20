X-Division Champion Trey Miguel’s next challenger has been decided as the opening bout at Impact Wrestling No Surrender saw Mike Bailey, Ace Austin, Jake Something, and Chris Bey battle in an X-Division Number One Contenders bout.

Jake Something emerged victorious when he pinned Austin. As a result, Jake has earned an X Division Championship opportunity. Earlier in the night, Miguel competed on the pre-show by beating John Skyler in a non-title match.

Trey won the title at Bound For Glory when he won the vacant belt in a four-way match.