The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a new matchup for their March 21st Back For The Attack pay per view, the promotion’s first big event since Hard Times back in January of 2020. Former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa will be taking on the yet to be defeated Kamille in singles-action, with the winner receiving a future title opportunity at the current champion Serena Deeb.

This is a match fans have been waiting over a year for: at #BackForTheAttack, Kamille will challenge @thunderrosa22 in a bid to become the #1 contender for @SerenaDeeb's NWA World Women's Championship!

UPDATE CARD FOR BACK FOR THE ATTACK:

-Nick Aldis versus Aron Stevens for the NWA world championship

-Thunder Rosa versus Kamille #1 Contender’s bout

-Jax Dane versus Slice Boogie versus Jordan Clearwater versus Crimson