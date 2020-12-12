WWE issued the following press release announcing that Undisputed Era member Kyle O’Reilly will be taking on Pete Dunne on this Wednesday’s edition of NXT on USA, with the winner going on to face Finn Balor for the NXT championship at the New Year’s Evil special on January 6th. Full details are below.

An NXT Title Match against Finn Bálor hangs in the balance this Wednesday night when Kyle O’Reilly faces Pete Dunne one-on-one.

General Manager William Regal made the matchup after O’Reilly and Dunne, along with Damian Priest, confronted Bálor last week and made their NXT Title ambitions known. The winner of O’Reilly vs. Dunne will challenge The Prince at NXT New Year’s Evil on Jan. 6.

Two of the hardest hitters in the game, O’Reilly and Dunne are also familiar foes, most recently competing on opposing sides in this year’s Men’s WarGames Match, which was won by The Undisputed ERA.

Can O’Reilly continue The Undisputed ERA’s success and earn a rematch against Bálor, whom he faced in an instant-classic at NXT TakeOver 31? Or will The BruiserWeight smash his way toward title contention?

