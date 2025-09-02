The August 25th episode of WWE Raw on Netflix drew 2.6 million global views and five million global hours watched during its first week, per the latest Netflix Tudum report.

The show served as the go-home edition for WWE Clash in Paris. The numbers were down from the prior week’s 2.8 million views and 5.4 million hours, though that episode aired earlier in the U.S. due to being held in the U.K.

Raw’s runtime was listed at 1:56, up slightly from the previous week’s 1:49. The episode ranked in the top ten for 14 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., India, and Saudi Arabia, and came in sixth overall worldwide.

Over the past ten weeks, Raw has averaged 2.7 million views and 5.33 million global hours watched.