— WWE’s partnership with TNA Wrestling is ramping up, with plans in motion for a major inter-promotional feud pitting NXT against TNA.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the high-stakes invasion storyline is set to begin on the September 23 episode of NXT.

Reports indicate that Mike Santana is being positioned as the central figure tasked with “saving TNA,” especially with Joe Hendry expected to depart the company soon.

However, the Observer also notes that such an invasion angle could create backstage tension, particularly for the promotion that comes out on the losing end of the feud.

— Andrade’s second WWE run, which kicked off at the 2024 Royal Rumble, came to an unexpected end amid backstage frustrations and creative roadblocks.

During his return, Andrade delivered several standout performances, including a hard-fought best-of-seven series against Carmelo Hayes and a WrestleMania 40 tag team bout alongside Rey Mysterio. However, his momentum quickly fizzled.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some WWE personnel were frustrated that Dragon Lee had been passed over for Andrade’s spot, and backstage politics played a role in the decision to push Andrade despite the company still hoping for a strong comeback.

Ultimately, Andrade struggled without a clear creative direction, while other talents like PENTA and Rey Fenix gained traction with the audience. These tensions and lack of opportunity contributed to Andrade’s release, leaving the door open for Dragon Lee to make his mark in WWE. The report states,

“In his second WWE run, which started at the 2024 Royal Rumble, he did a best-of-seven series with Carmelo Hayes over being the top contender to the U.S. title. He worked the 2024 WrestleMania, teaming with Rey Mysterio over Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar, but ultimately seemed like he was spinning his wheels. There were some bitter feelings of people who believed Dragon Lee should have been in that spot and there were political machinations to where he was put in, and this was still when he was somewhat new in his return and they hadn’t given up on him.”

— When WWE announced that WrestleMania 43 would be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2027, the reveal came with an unexpected twist: it was a closed press conference, with no fans or media allowed.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that sources within WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, say the decision was designed to avoid the possibility of fans booing the announcement live.

Given WWE’s long-running and often controversial partnership with Saudi Arabia, executives wanted complete control over how the news was delivered. There was also concern about allowing reporters to attend, as many were already in town for a major boxing event and could have posed challenging questions about the deal. By keeping the announcement behind closed doors, WWE eliminated the risk of awkward moments or backlash.

The move highlights WWE’s careful management of its biggest Middle East event while remaining sensitive to the controversies surrounding its Saudi partnership.