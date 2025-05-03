On Friday, WWE released numerous talents from their contracts.
Among those let go were Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, and others. The news quickly spread across the wrestling community, prompting an outpouring of support from fellow wrestlers, industry personalities, and fans alike.
You can check out some of the messages of support below:
To the recently released,
You have three choices…
1) Fade into obscurity
2) Coast off of your WWE name
3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fucking fun!
Love,
The Indy God
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 3, 2025
Sometimes a release is a blessing. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/Cfc082A5Wi
— A.J. FRANCI$ (@AJFrancis410) May 2, 2025
Imagine releasing talent like that!…place is fucking insane!
— Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) May 3, 2025
Last year my contract ended and I was informed that it wasn’t getting renewed. I felt discouraged to the point where I wanted to quit. The first person to message me was @Lauderdale11, one of the first people to believe in #sidneyakeem I appreciate him and @GCWrestling_
— Sidney Akeem (@sidneyakeem) May 3, 2025
https://t.co/O2D0i2PYzw pic.twitter.com/mBfCDwWJDP
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) May 3, 2025
Guys the broken heart is because I know how it feels. My heart breaks for them smh… Days like this aren’t easy.. https://t.co/SvAyGdayqJ
— Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) May 3, 2025
— Keanu Carver (@KeanuCarverWWE) May 3, 2025
Nah bro you don’t know what it was like seeing @EddyThorpe_WWE in the latest 2K video game as a kid who’s grown up with only Tatanka as representation on TV for the past 30 years. This token Native American spot has got to end
Between 4 major companies we got 1 Native on TV?
— Sebastian Wolfe (@SebWolfePRO) May 3, 2025