On Friday, WWE released numerous talents from their contracts.

Among those let go were Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, and others. The news quickly spread across the wrestling community, prompting an outpouring of support from fellow wrestlers, industry personalities, and fans alike.

You can check out some of the messages of support below:

To the recently released, You have three choices… 1) Fade into obscurity 2) Coast off of your WWE name 3) Work your ass off, reinvent yourself, make a lot of money, and have a lot of fucking fun! Love,

The Indy God — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 3, 2025

Sometimes a release is a blessing. Trust me. pic.twitter.com/Cfc082A5Wi — A.J. FRANCI$ (@AJFrancis410) May 2, 2025

Imagine releasing talent like that!…place is fucking insane! — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) May 3, 2025

Last year my contract ended and I was informed that it wasn’t getting renewed. I felt discouraged to the point where I wanted to quit. The first person to message me was @Lauderdale11, one of the first people to believe in #sidneyakeem I appreciate him and @GCWrestling_ — Sidney Akeem (@sidneyakeem) May 3, 2025

Guys the broken heart is because I know how it feels. My heart breaks for them smh… Days like this aren’t easy.. https://t.co/SvAyGdayqJ — Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) May 3, 2025

