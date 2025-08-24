Vince McMahon marked his birthday on Saturday with a grand celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City.

The guest list featured several WWE legends and stars, including Kane, The Undertaker, John Cena, Gerald Brisco, Michelle McCool, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Shane McMahon, and Ron Killings, along with many others.

KnokX Pro has released a statement regarding the incident at their Saturday night event.

During the show, Raja Jackson — the son of former MMA star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson — entered the ring and attacked wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith). Jackson slammed Stu to the mat and continued striking him even after he was unconscious, until officials and others stepped in to stop the assault. Stu was later transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Jackson’s initial involvement in the match was planned, but the prolonged attack after Stu was knocked out was not part of the script.

You can check out KnokX Pro’s official statement on the matter below:

“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being.

What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred.

In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Rampage Jackson issued a statement on the incident on Sunday morning, mentioning that he had been told Stu is currently “awake and stable.”

WWE Superstar Rusev also released a statement noting that he’s trained with Stu for 15 years. He wrote,

“I’ve known and trained with @SykoStu for 15 years. He is a former US Army veteran and amazing guy. There are no excuses for what happened in that ring. Praying for strong Kick out.”

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with The West Sport about several topics, including one moment from his career that he wishes he could redo because of how much it hurt him.

McIntyre pointed to his Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton in 2020, which took place inside the WWE Thunderdome during the pandemic with no live crowd in attendance.

McIntyre said, “It’s off to the next and the only person that remembers certain things is you and your body and you gotta be strategic. We take those huge falls. I fell off the Hell in a Cell one time against Randy Orton in 2020 during the pandemic. We just had the screens there. I’ve never felt anything like it in my life. I fell and I legitimately thought I broke my back and my neck and I bit through the middle of my tongue… I was spitting out blood left and right. If I could take that one back, because in hindsight, they don’t really replay much from that year, which it sucks, because that was me finishing my story at WrestleMania.”