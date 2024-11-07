Seth Rollins believes WWE needs some bigger heels these days.

Rollins, who has worked as both a heel and babyface, was a recent guest on “The Pivot” podcast to discuss what he feels WWE is missing these days.

Rollins said, “Some of our bigger booms have been with face champions. You look at the last four years, Roman Reigns has been the guy, the Tribal Chief, and he’s been the biggest heel. Right now, we’re riding with Cody Rhodes and we’re sort of in this era of babyfaces. You have guys like myself, Cody, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Roman is back as a babyface. You have this era where everything is clicking and people are loving so much of what is going on. I’m looking around and thinking, ‘We’re missing some good heels around here.’ The business is cyclical and you have to ride the waves given to you and figure out how to make the most money you can off of that. You look at guys like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, (Bruno) Sammartino. A lot of the biggest box offices have been built on top babyfaces.”

On Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Nunzio made his return to issue a challenge to Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.

Nunzio, who was accompanied by Tony Mamaluke, lost the match in under two minutes.

On today’s edition of “Busted Open Radio,” the FBI member praised the NXT locker room and said things didn’t go as planned. He said,

“I thought it was great. I actually went with Francine. She didn’t really know anybody and was like, ‘I want to go with you.’ I said, ‘Honestly, I know who they are but I don’t know anybody either.’ Everybody was very nice and respectful. I talked to a few guys and always try to help out with a couple of matches. I talked to some people, trying to get my own match going. A little shorter than I wanted. Some people went over and stuff. I’m not paid by the hour. Take the minutes off, it’s okay. I love when they say that, ‘I’m sorry I cut your two.’ Okay, so I do three. It’s what you do in that five or six minutes.”