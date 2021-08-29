NWA 73 Results 8/29/21

The Chase Park Plaza

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Conrad Thompson, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

The steward of the history and legacy of professional wrestling, on the 1044th day of his historic Worlds Championship reign, speaks about #NWA73 and his intentions to end the career of @TheRealTMurdoch.@realnickaldis @mayradiasgomes pic.twitter.com/pAvFtkbEsD — NWA (@nwa) August 29, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Thomas Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm In A Triple Threat Match

Jax Dane attacks Crimson before the bell rings. Dane whips Crimson into the steel barricade. Dane rearranges the steel ring steps. Dane with The Death Valley Driver through the ladder. Dane repeatedly hits Crimson with the ladder. Latimer delivers multiple chair shots to Storm. Latimer hooks the outside leg for a two count. The medical team brings Crimson to the backstage area. Storm throws a trash can at Latimer. Storm puts the trash can in between the turnbuckles. Storm decks Latimer with a back elbow smash. Latimer is throwing haymakers at Storm. Storm ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Storm clotheslines Latimer over the top rope.

Storm sends Latimer face first into the steel ring post. Storm pulls out a massive ladder from under the ring. Storm punches Latimer in the back. Storm bodyslams Latimer on the floor. Latimer punches Storm in the back. Storm is raining down haymakers. Latimer cracks Storm with the trash can lid. Latimer slams Storm’s head on the ring apron. Latimer sets up a barricade bridge. Latimer continues to hit Storm with the trash can lid. Latimer climbs up the ladder. Latimer lands The Swanton Bomb through the barricade bridge. Crimson returns to the ringside area. Crimson drops Latimer with The SpineBuster.

Crimson with two double axe handle strikes. Crimson levels Latimer with The Body Avalanche. Crimson hits The Exploder Suplex. Crimson side steps Latimer into the turnbuckles. Crimson dropkicks the chair into Latimer’s face. Crimson sets up a chair contraption. Latimer decks Crimson with a JawBreaker. Crimson delivers The Death Valley Driver through the chair contraption for a two count. Storm pulls the referee out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Crimson removes his weight belt. The referee gives Storm his belt. Belt Whipping Exchange. Crimson and Storm throws Latimer out of the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Crimson. Crimson goes for The Death Valley Driver, but his ribs gives out. Storm connects with The Perfect Storm to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tim Storm via Pinfall

Second Match: Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rae with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mickie with a deep arm-drag for a two count. Mickie applies a hammerlock. Rae with a roll through escape. Rae teases The SuperKick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rae wants Mickie to shake her hand. Mickie with a Spinning Back Kick. Mickie with a Pump Knee Strike. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Mickie avoids The Senton Splash. Mickie with The Running Boot for a two count. Mickie with a double leg takedown. Rae bridges out of a pinning predicament. Rae rolls Mickie over for a two count. Rae applies The STF.

Mickie hooks the outside leg for a two count. Mickie hits The Flapjack. Mickie pops back on her feet. Rae has Mickie perched on the top turnbuckle. Rae punches Mickie in the back. Mickie denies The SuperPlex. Mickie with a forearm smash. Mickie with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Mickie tells Rae to get up. Mickie kicks Rae in the gut. Rae denies The Mick DDT. Rae SuperKicks Mickie for a two count. Rae hooks both legs for a two count. Rae is displaying her frustration. Rae applies The CrossFace. Rae with two haymakers. Rae repeatedly stomps on Mickie’s chest. Rae goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Mickie ducks out of the way. Mickie connects with The Mick DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, Deonna Purrazzo viciously attacks Mickie. Purrazzo plants Mickie with The Queen’s Gambit.

Winner: Mickie James via Pinfall

Third Match: The Pope & The End vs. Tyrus, The Masked Mystery Man, and Jordan Clearwater w/Austin Idol In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Parrow and Tyrus will start things off. Tyrus tags out to Clearwater. Parrow punches Clearwater. Parrow whips Clearwater into the turnbuckles. Parrow levels Clearwater with The Body Avalanche. Parrow tags in Odinson. Odinson with a leaping back elbow smash. Parrow with a Hip Attack. Odinson follows that with The Powerslam. Assisted Death Valley Driver. Odinson tags in Pope. Assisted Splash for a two count. Pope with forearm shivers. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Clearwater. Pope with a Back Body Drop. Pope with a short-arm clothesline. Pope decks Clearwater with a back elbow smash. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope kicks out the legs of Clearwater. Pope with The Fist Drop. Pope with heavy bodyshots in the corner. The referee gets distracted by Tyrus. Mystery attacks Pope from behind. Pope clotheslines Mystery. Pope with a thumb to the eye to Clearwater. Pope with The Double BlockBuster. Pope is fired up. The referee is trying to get Tyrus out of the ring. Tyrus punches Pope in the back. Clearwater tags in Tyrus.

Tyrus with a Hip Smash. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus tags in Clearwater. Clearwater kicks Pope in the gut. Clearwater transitions into a ground and pound attack. Clearwater with the cocky cover for a two count. Pope slaps Clearwater in the face. Clearwater tees off on Pope. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Pope’s chest. Tyrus and Mystery gangs up on Pope. Clearwater tags in Mystery. Mystery with a knife edge chop. Mystery whips Pope into the turnbuckles. Mystery with an Inside Out Cutter for a two count. Mystery applies a rear chin lock. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Mystery hammers down on the back of Pope’s neck. Mystery goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Pope lands back on his feet. Pope tags in Odinson. Odinson ducks a clothesline from Mystery. Odinson with a running shoulder tackle. Odinson with a Spinning Back Fist. Odinson follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Odinson with The Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Odinson with two leaping uppercuts. Clearwater pulls Mystery out of the way. Mystery drops Odinson with The Big Boot. Mystery tags in Tyrus. Tyrus is choking Odinson with his boot. Tyrus puts his knee on the back of Odinson’s neck. Tyrus whips Odinson across the ring. Tyrus delivers a gut punch. Tyrus continues to taunt Parrow. Tyrus tags in Mystery.

Mystery with heavy bodyshots. Mystery with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Mystery blasts Odinson with a knife edge chop. Mystery tags in Clearwater. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Odinson’s chest. Clearwater with rapid fire haymakers for a two count. Clearwater applies a rear chin lock. Odinson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Clearwater whips Odinson into the turnbuckles. Clearwater tags in Mystery. Mystery is putting the boots to Odinson. Mystery tags in Tyrus. Tyrus with a gut punch. Tyrus applies the nerve hold. Odinson with a JawBreaker. Tyrus responds with a Running HeadButt. Tyrus with the elbow drop for a one count. Tyrus punches Odinson in the back. Tyrus drags Odinson to the corner. Tyrus goes for The Flying Splash, but Odinson ducks out of the way. Parrow and Clearwater are tagged in. Parrow with a series of clotheslines. Parrow with The Fallaway Slam. Parrow kicks Tyrus off the ring apron. Pope lands The SomerSault Plancha. The End delivers The Super Collider. Parrow tags in Odinson. BLK Jeez negates The Doomsday Device. Clearwater tags in Tyrus. Parrow runs after Jeez. Tyrus connects with The Heart Punch. Mystery tags himself in. Tyrus is pissed. Mystery hooks the outside and gets the pinfall victory.

Winner: Tyrus, The Masked Mystery Man, and Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Chris Adonis (c) vs. James Storm For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

