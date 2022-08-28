NWA 74 Results 8/28/22

The Khorassan Ballroom

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Pre-Show Match: Douglas Williams vs. Rhett Titus In A Submission Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chain grappling exchange. Williams grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Titus answers with a headscissors neck lock. Williams applies The SurfBoard Stretch. Titus drops his elbow on the left knee of Williams. Titus applies a leg lock. Titus with a knee drop. Titus applies a toe and ankle hold. Williams kicks Titus in the face. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Straight Jacket Exchange. Williams backs Titus into the turnbuckles. Williams with a shoulder tackle. Titus with a deep arm-drag. Titus applies an arm-bar. Titus drives his knee into the left shoulder of Williams. Titus applies another arm-bar. Titus hyperextends the left shoulder of Williams. Titus applies a wrist lock. Titus with two shoulder blocks. Titus with an arm-ringer.

Titus maintains wrist control. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams decks Titus with a back elbow smash. Williams with two uppercuts. Williams sends Titus shoulder first into the canvas. Williams kicks the left shoulder of Titus. Williams with a Falling HeadButt. Wiliams applies a top wrist lock. Williams drops his knee on the left shoulder of Titus. Titus applies a bodyscissors hold. Williams continues to kick the left arm of Titus. Williams with clubbing shoulder blocks. Williams with a Seated Senton on the left arm of Titus. Williams and Titus are trading back and forth shots. Titus with a chop/forearm combination.

Williams applies a side headlock. Titus sends Williams to the corner. Williams with a back elbow smash. Titus with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Titus with forearm shivers across the back of Williams. Titus follows that with a Belly to Belly Suplex. Titus hits The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Titus applies the single leg crab. Williams brings Titus down to the mat. Titus with a double leg takedown. Titus catapults Williams face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Titus with another forearm across the back of Williams. Titus pulls back the arms of Williams. Williams with a double leg takedown. Williams applies The Cross-Face. Williams denies The Boston Crab. Titus denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Williams sends Titus shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Williams with a drop toe hold. Williams with downward headbutts. Williams applies The Bridging Hammerlock as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Pre-Show Match: Angelina Love vs. Taryn Terrell

Terrell is playing mind games with Love. Love rolls Terrell over for a two count. Love with The La Magistral for a two count. Terrell regroups in the corner. Love sends Terrell back first into the canvas. Love with two forearm smashes. Love whips Terrell across the ring. Love with a back elbow smash. Love dropkicks Terrell to the floor. Terrell pulls Love out of the ring. Love with a shot to the ribs of Terrell. Love slams Terrell’s head on the ring apron. Terrell crawls under the ring. Love ducks a clothesline from Terrell. Love kicks Terrell in the gut. Love rolls Terrell back into the ring. Terrell drives her knee into the midsection of Love.

Terrell starts hammering the ring bell, declaring herself the winner of the match. Love slams Terrell’s head on the announce table. Love hooks the outside leg for a two count. Love with a forearm smash. Love sends Terrell to the corner. Love with The Body Avalanche. Terrell denies The Running Bulldog. Terrell dropkicks Love. Following a snap mare takeover, Terrell goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike, but Love counters with a Flatliner. Love applies The Koji Clutch. Both ladies are knocked down after a double face plant. Side Step Display. Love negates The Stunner. Love connects with The Botox Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angelina Love via Pinfall

Third Pre-Show Match: Kerry Morton vs. Gustavo Aguilar

Checkout Episode 324 of The Hoots Podcast