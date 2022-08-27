The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live this weekend from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri.

The NWA will then have three days of Power and USA tapings on August 29, 30 and 31 from Skyway Studios in Nashville.

NWA 74 will kick off tonight with Night 1 and wrap up on Sunday with Night 2. The event will air live on pay-per-view and FITE TV, with the Pre-show airing for free on YouTube at 7pm ET on both nights.

The NWA has announced that the Battle Royal to crown the new NWA United States Tag Team Champions will now be a 12-team match, instead of a 10-team bout as previously announced. The 10 teams announced as of this writing are Hawx Aerie’s Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx vs. Team Ambition’s Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson vs. The Fixers’ Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. The NOW’s Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. The III Begotten’s Jeremiah Plunkett and Alex Taylor vs. Gold Rushhh’s Marshe Rockett and Jordan Clearwater vs. Ruff ‘n’ Ready’s D’Vin Graves and Diante vs. The Country Gentlemen’s Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana vs. The Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp vs. The Spectaculars’ Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce. The final two teams will be revealed this weekend.

On a related note, it was previously reported how Nick Aldis will face Flip Gordon on Night 2 of NWA 74. Aldis was originally scheduled to face NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch after winning a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender in July, but days later he was pulled and replaced by NWA World Television Champion Tyrus. NWA President Billy Corgan accused Aldis of playing backstage politics, which was believed to be a mix of real-life and storyline issues.

Since then it’s been announced that Aldis will have a live mic and will be given the chance to speak to the crowd during Night 1. He is scheduled to open Night 1 of the pay-per-view with an “open forum” in the ring.

The NWA currently has 1 segment and 13 matches confirmed for Night 1, including 3 pre-show bouts. They also have 10 matches confirmed for Night 2, which includes 1 pre-show bout. Below is the current and what looks to be the final card for NWA 74:

NIGHT 1: SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Title Match

Cyon vs. Jax Dane (c)

NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Kerry Morton vs. Homicide (c)

NWA World Tag Team Titles Match

La Rebelión’s Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf 450 vs. The Commonwealth Connection’s Harry Smith and Doug Williams (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match

The Ill Begotten (Jeremiah Plunkett, Alex Taylor, Danny Dealz) vs. Miserably Faithful (Judais, Sal The Pal, Gaagz The Gymp) with Father James Mitchell

Burke Invitational Gauntlet Match

Samantha Starr vs. Natalia Markova vs. KiLynn King vs. Angelina Love vs. Jennacide vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Max The Impaler vs. Missa Kate vs. Madi Wrenkowski vs. Taryn Terrell

Winner challenges the NWA World Women’s Champion on Night 2.

EC3 debuts vs. Mims

Matt Cardona vs. handpicked opponent TBA

Chris Adonis vs. Odinson

Open Forum

Nick Alis opens the show with a live mic in the ring

Pre-show Match

The Country Gentlemen (Anthony Andrews, AJ Cazana) vs. Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater, Marshe Rockett)

Pre-show Match

Luke Hawx vs. VSK

Pre-show Match

The Pope vs. Rodney Mack

NIGHT 2: SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

Burke Invitational Winner vs. Kamille (c) [or Taya Valkyrie]

Street Fight for the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles

The Hex’s Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Pretty Empowered’s Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige (c)

Battle Royal to Crown the New NWA United States Tag Team Champions

Hawx Aerie’s Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx vs. Team Ambition’s Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson vs. The Fixers’ Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. The NOW’s Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins vs. The III Begotten’s Jeremiah Plunkett and Alex Taylor vs. Gold Rushhh’s Marshe Rockett and Jordan Clearwater vs. Ruff ‘n’ Ready’s D’Vin Graves and Diante vs. The Country Gentlemen’s Anthony Andrews and AJ Cazana vs. The Miserably Faithful’s Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp vs. The Spectaculars’ Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce vs. 2 teams TBA

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Thrillbilly Silas vs. Davey Richards (c)

Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon

Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

Thom Latimer vs. Judais

“Magic” Mike Dumas vs. Mercurio

Pre-show Match

Angelina Love vs. Taryn Terrell

The legendary JJ Dillon will appear (possibly managing Battle Royal tag team)

