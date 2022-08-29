The location has been announced for NWA 75.

NWA owner Billy Corgan made his way to the ring before the main event of NWA 74 – night 2, where he stated the promotion will be returning to The Chase in St. Louis for the 75th Anniversary weekend.

Next year’s event will be the third consecutive anniversary show held at the Khorassan Ballroom. He threw to a video screen for a ten-bell salute in honor of those from within pro wrestling that have passed away over the last year.

Shannon ‘Daffney’ Spruill, Dave Hebner and John ‘Blackjack Lanza’ Lanzo were among the names on the list.