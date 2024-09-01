The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) held their 76th anniversary show this weekend on Saturday, August 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured below are complete results courtesy of CageMatch.net.

NWA 76 RESULTS (August 31, 2024)

– Sodapop Hendrix def. Papadon

– Shawn Carlson def. The Rockstar

– Mario Pardua & Steve Boz def. Foxx Vinyer & Tim Theory

– Gaagz The Gymp def. Alexander Lev

– Jake Dumas & Zyon (w/ Austin Idol) def. Baron Von Storm & Jax Dane

– Silas Mason def. Colby Corino

– NWA United States Tag Team Championships: The Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & KC Cazana) (w/ Joe Cazana) def. Daisy Kill & Talos (w/ Vampiro) (c) and The Fixers (The Slimeballz and Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky (Sage Chantz & Tommy Rant) to win the titles.

– NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships: The IT Girls (Ella Envy & Miss Starr) def. The King Bees (Charity King & Danni Bee) (c) to win the titles.

– NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Jack Cartwheel def. Alex Misery

– NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contendership Mildred Burke Invitation Battle Royal: Natalia Markova def. Adrianna Mosley and Big Mama and Haley J and Kayla Rossi and Kelly Madan and Kylie Paige and La Rosa Negra and Lili Ruiz and Mystii Marks and Ruthie Jay and Santana Garrett and Tiffany Nieves

– Liberty Bell Brawl: The Immortals (Kratos & Odinson) def. Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage & Damage) (w/ Aron Stevens)

– NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Mims (w/ BLK Jeez) def. Bryan Idol and Burchill and Carson Drake to win the vacant title.

– NWA World Women’s Championship: Kenzie Paige (c) def. Max The Impaler (w/ Father James Mitchell)

– NWA World Tag Team Championship: Knox And Murdoch (Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch) (c) defeat The Southern Six (Alex Taylor & Kerry Morton)

– NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Thom Latimer def. EC3 (c) to win the title