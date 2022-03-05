The National Wrestling Alliance has announced two more matchups for the March 19th & March 20th Crockett Cup pay-per-view, which takes place from the Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

The added bouts are Tyrus defending the NWA Television title against Rodney Mack, and Anthony Mayweather putting the NWA National title on the line against Jax Dune.

Tix are on sale now for #CrockettCup [https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL ]‼️

Worlds TV Champion @PlanetTyrus has demanded another Defense & @RDoggRodneyMack has answered the call! Will the rugged veteran be the Titan’s 5th step or will The Red Dogg be the roadblock in his journey⁉️ pic.twitter.com/2L4T13OcCp — NWA (@nwa) March 3, 2022

The National Title AND all out WAR at the #CrockettCup!🔥@Crimson has vowed to take on all challenges. Who else would step in first but his most fierce rival, 'The Dane Event' @TheJaxDane⁉️ Join us live or on NWA ALL ACCESS! 🎟️https://t.co/SpjSkE3PlL

📺https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/fNq50ShqDi — NWA (@nwa) March 4, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

-Nick Aldis vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA world title (Jeff Jarrett referee)

-Kamille vs. Kyle Rae vs. Chelsea Green for the NWA women’s title

-Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack for the NWA Television Title

-Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dune for the NWA National Title

-Crockett Cup Tournament