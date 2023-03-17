The NWA has announced two new title matches for the promotion’s 312 pay-per-view, which takes place on April 7th in Highland Park, Illinois.

Pretty Empowered will be challenging Madi Wrenkowski & Miss Kate for the NWA Women’s Tag Team titles at the event. Then on the pre-show, Country Gentleman will defend the NWA U.S. tag team titles against Blake Troop & Jax Dane.

UPDATED CARD FOR 312:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

EC3 vs. Cyon (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match

TBD vs. TBD

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Title match

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Rylee Rocket) vs. Miss Kate & Madi Wrenkowski (c)

NWA United States Tag Team Title Match

Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) (c) vs. Blake Troop & Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio Esq.)