NWA has announced the lineup for this evening’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr.
The promotion will be airing matchups from this past weekend’s 312 pay-per-view, including a hair vs. mask match, and the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal. Full lineup can be found below.
-J.R. Kratos vs. Yabo The Clown
-Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal
-Hair vs. Mask — Strap Match: Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp(w/ Judais)
Watch the sold out #NWA312 LIVE Friday night only on @FiteTV! See the full card and order at https://t.co/nuNjHqNehz! pic.twitter.com/20yk9FHjkG
— NWA (@nwa) April 6, 2023