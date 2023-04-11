NWA has announced the lineup for this evening’s edition of its weekly Youtube episodic, Powerrr.

The promotion will be airing matchups from this past weekend’s 312 pay-per-view, including a hair vs. mask match, and the Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal. Full lineup can be found below.

-J.R. Kratos vs. Yabo The Clown

-Bob Luce Memorial Battle Royal

-Hair vs. Mask — Strap Match: Sal The Pal vs. Gaagz The Gymp(w/ Judais)